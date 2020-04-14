Published: - Apr 14, 2020

Tasnim – Former Iran national football team coach Marc Wilmots has been reportedly linked with a move to Turkish giant Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce, who has parted company with Ersun Yanal, is going to hire the Belgian tactician, Fanatik reported.

The 51-year-old coach had been also linked with Belgian top-flight team Antwerp but has rejected the team’s offer.

Former Belgium coach Wilmots was named as head coach of Iran in last year’s May but stepped down from his role just six months in charge.

Under tutelages of Wilmots, Iran beat Hong Kong and Cambodia at the 2022 World Cup qualification but lost to Iraq and Bahrain.