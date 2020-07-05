Published: - Jul 05, 2020

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team emerged victorious over Shahin Bushehr in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

At an empty Azadi Stadium, Persepolis edged past struggling Shahin 1-0 to cement their position at the top of the table.

Persepolis were reduced to 10 men after Kamal Kamyabinia received a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Shahin player in the 43rd minute.

In the 66th minutes, Mehdi Torabi rolled his shot beneath Shahin goalkeeper Abolfazl Darvishvand to seal three crucial points for the Reds.

The result left Shahin Bushehr bottom of the table.

In Isfahan, rock-bottom Paykan defeated their hosts Zob Ahan 4-1 and Tractor moved up to third place with a 2-0 win over Sanat Naft in Tabriz and went level on points with second-placed Sepahan.

On Sunday, Sepahan need a win over Saipa to narrow the 13-point gap with Persepolis.