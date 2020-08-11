Published: - Aug 11, 2020

Tehran Times - Defending champions Persepolis will face Esteghlal in Iran’s Hazfi Cup semifinal.

Tractor will also meet Naft Masjed Soleyman in another semis.

All matches in the competition will be played behind closed doors due to social distancing measures around the coronavirus crisis.

The 93rd match between Persepolis and Esteghlal will be held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

The semifinals matches will be held on Aug. 25 and 26.

Esteghlal are the most decorated team in Hazfi Cup competition, winning the titles seven times.

Persepolis have won the title six times.