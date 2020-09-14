Published: - Sep 14, 2020

Tasnim – Porto has set its sight on signing Iranian international defender Majid Hosseini.

The Portuguese team has reportedly shown interest in hiring the 24-year-old center back who currently plays in Turkish football team Trabzonspor.

Serie A football club Sampdoria also wants to sign the player.

Media reports suggest the deal could be worth up to €5m.

Hosseini’s contract with Trabzonspor will run until the summer of 2021.

Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi has recently joined Porto.

Majid Hosseini represented Iran in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.