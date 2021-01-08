Published: - Jan 08, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian international defender Majid Hosseini will extend his contract with Turkish football team Trabzonspor.

The local media had already reported that he was deemed surplus to requirements by the Turkish football team but he has been reportedly offered a two-year deal extension by Trabzonspor.

Hosseini joined the Turkish football team in July 2018 from Esteghlal on a three-year contract. The defender has played 46 matches for Trabzonspor and scored one goal.

He represented Team Melli in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Hosseini came off the bench in the match against Morocco and was in starting line-up for the matches against Spain and Portugal in Group B of the 2018 World Cup.