Tasnim – Aluminum Arak striker Hamed Pakdel joined Persepolis football team on Sunday.

He started his playing career in 2013 in Paykan and has also played in Parseh, Machine Sazi, Sanat Naft and Pars Jam.

The 30-year-old forward has penned a two-year deal with Persepolis.

Pakdel scored 10 goals for Aluminum last season.

He is Persepolis’ fifth signing in the summer.

Persepolis has previously completed the signing of Nassaji winger Alireza Dehghani, Gol Gohar defender Alireza Ebrahimi, Padideh defender Ali Nemat and St. Pölten defensive midfielder Reza Asadi.

