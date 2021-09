Published: - Sep 08, 2021

Tasnim – Sirous Pourmousavi was named as new head coach of Naft Masjed Soleyman football team.

He replaced Mahmoud Fekri in the Iranian top-flight football team.

Naft Masjed Soleyman finished in 13th place in the Iran Professional League (IPL) last season under coaching of Fekri.

Iran’s Football League Organization announced that the 2021-22 IPL season will kick off on October 19.