Published: - Mar 26, 2022

Tasnim - Iran football team forward Sardar Azmoun says that they have learned some lessons from the recent defeat against South Korea.

Iran lost to South Korea 2-0 in the 2022 World Cup qualification Group A in Seoul on Thursday.

“We played to win the match, as we do every game,” said Azmoun.

“But Korea is one of the strongest teams in Asian football. It created so many chances throughout the game and it deserved to win," Bayer Leverkusen's striker added.

“I would like to congratulate them for the victory. We have learned some lessons from this game and we’ll now look to improve in the next one,” he added.