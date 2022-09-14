Carlos Queiroz Arrives in Tehran
Tasnim – Iran’s newly-appointed coach Carlos Queiroz arrived in Tehran early Wednesday.
The Portuguese coach was welcomed by Iranian fans at the Imam Khomeini International Airport.
“First of all, I would like to thank the Iranian fans for coming to the airport. I feel like I’ve returned to my home. I hope that we do our job together and fulfill the fans’ dream in the 2022 World Cup,” Queiroz said.
Iran is scheduled to play Uruguay on September 23 in a friendly match in Austria and will meet Senegal four days later.
Iran has been drawn in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup along with England, the US and Wales.
Comments (0)
There are no comments posted here yet