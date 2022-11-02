Published: - Nov 02, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran defeated the U.S. 6-4 in Group B of the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on Wednesday.

Mohammad Mokhtari and Mohammad Masoumizadeh scored two goals each and Saeid Piramoon and Mehdi Mirjalili were on target for Iran.

Earlier in the day, Paraguay defeated Japan 8-5 in the group.

Iran, who defeated Paraguay 5-2 in their opening match, will meet Japan on Thursday.

Hosts UAE, Brazil, Spain and Saudi Arabia are in Group A.

In its eleventh edition, the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup is the most prestigious annual competition in the sand version of the game. The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup takes place every two years.

After a round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will meet in the semifinals and subsequent finals. The third and fourth place teams will compete for places 5th-8th. All matches take place on the main stadium at Kite Beach in Dubai.

Russia are the most successful team, having won four tournaments.

Iran have won the title three times.