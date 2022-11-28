Published: - Nov 28, 2022

Tehran Times - Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz has been appointed to officiate the match between Iran and the U.S.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium.

The Spanish referee will be assisted by his countrymen Pau Cebrian Devis and Roberto Diaz Perez del Palomar in this match.

Mateu Lahoz is an international referee with experience at the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.