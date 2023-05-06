Persepolis earn hard-fought win over Paykan: IPL [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team returned to top of Iran Professional League (IPL) table with a 1-0 win over Paykan here on Saturday.

The Reds were awarded a penalty in the 80th minute after their Brazilian forward Leandro Pereira was brought down in the area and Mehdi Torabi converted his penalty.

In Ghaemshahr, Nassaji were held to a 1-1 draw by Havadar and Aluminum beat Gol Gohar 1-0 in their away match in Sirjan.

Persepolis returned to top with 60 points, one point ahead of Sepahan.

Esteghlal remained third with 56 points.