IPL two-horse title race to come to an end

Tehran Times - On Thursday, the winners of the 22nd edition of Iran Professional League (IPL) will be unveiled.

Persepolis and Sepahan football teams are favorites to win the two-horse title race. Persepolis, the most decorated Iranian club, will try to win the title for the eighth time out of 22 editions, while Sepahan want to collect their sixth title.

Sepahan have not won the title since 2015, while Persepolis have claimed the title five times in the last six editions.

Esteghlal, defending champions, have finished in third place and will focus on winning 2022/23 Hazfi Cup, where the Blues are scheduled to meet Nassaji in the semifinals.

Esteghlal are the most decorated team in Hazfi Cup, winning the title seven times.

Persepolis, who sit top with 63 points, need a win to wrap up the IPL title. The Reds could also win the title with a draw if Sepahan, 62, fail to defeat struggling Mes Kerman.

Naft Masjed Soleyman were relegated from the IPL last week and Sanat Naft and Mes Kerman will battle to avoid relegation.

IPL 2022/23 Matchday 30:

*Naft Masjed Soleyman vs Malavan

*Esteghlal vs Tractor

*Foolad vs Aluminum

*Zob Ahan vs Havadar

*Mes Kerman vs Sepahan

*Paykan vs Mes Rafsanjan

*Gol Gohar vs Sanat Naft

*Nassaji vs Persepolis