Sepahan bow out of 2023/24 AFC Champions League [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Sepahan football team lost to Al Hilal 3-1 in the return leg of the 2023/24 AFC Champions League Thursday night.

Farshad Ahmadzadeh gave the visiting team the lead in the 54th minute in Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena but the Iranian team were reduced to 10-man in the 71st minute after Siavash Yazdani was shown a red card.

Five minutes later, Salem Aldawsari leveled the score and Ruben Neves made it 2-1 in the 82nd minute. Aleksandar Mitrović scored the third goal in the dying moments of the match.

Sepahan had lost to Al Hilal 3-1 last week in the first leg in Isfahan.