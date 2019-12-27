Published: - Dec 27, 2019

Tehran Times - A 1-0 win over Nassaji sent Persepolis football team provisionally top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Vahid Amiri was on target with a header in the 34th minute.

Persepolis were reduced to 10 men in the 58th after Mohsen Rabikhah received his second yellow card.

Shortly after, Nassaji put the hosts under pressure and made several goalscoring chances but Persepolis goalkeeper Bozidar Radosevic produced spectacular saves.

Persepolis were forced to play with nine players in the final minutes of the match after substitute Siamak Nemati suffered a foot injury.

Persepolis moved top of the table with 34 points.

Sepahan will meet Sanat Naft on Saturday and will move top of the table if win the match.