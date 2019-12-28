Published: - Dec 28, 2019

Tehran Times - Ex-Sepahan goalkeeper Mohammadreza Amini passed away at the age of 35 on Saturday.

He played in Iranian football teams Sepahan, Nassaji and Shahin Bushehr.

Amini lost his battle with leukemia.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family.