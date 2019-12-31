Published: - Dec 31, 2019

Royanews - Jordan National Football team's player, Anas Bani Yaseen was held by the Iranian authorities, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

The source confirmed that the Ministry is following up on the case in cooperation with the Iranian authorities to ensure Bani Yaseen's safe return to Jordan and to find out the circumstances of the incident.

The Jordanian consul in Tehran had met Bani Yaseen, the source stated, adding that he returned to the hotel where he is staying until the Iranian authorities allow him to come back to Jordan.

His Highness Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein said in a tweet on his Twitter official account, "Anass is like a son to me. He's the classiest, coolest player and a real gentleman. He went professional to Iran to play for a club there. Now they won’t release him back to his home country. Iran, the club never paid him his dues which he deserves. Shame on you!"