Published: - Jan 02, 2020

Tasnim – Nader Dastneshan has been nominated to replace Rasoul Khatibi in Iranian club Machine Sazi.

Khatibi stepped down from his role at the end of the Iran Professional League (IPL) midterm.

He announced his resignation due to financial problems.

Machine Sazi sits ninth in the IPL with 22 points, 12 points adrift leader Persepolis.

Dastneshan has most recently coached Sepidrood Rasht.