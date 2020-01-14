Published: - Jan 14, 2020

Tasnim – FIFA President Gianni Infantino wished former president of Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation Mehdi Taj a speedy recovery.

Taj resigned from his role after a heart failure. The federation is headed by acting president Heydar Bahravand.

“I learnt with sadness about your health problems and your decision to resign from your position of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation on 29 December 2019,” Infantino wrote in a letter sent to Iran Football Federation.

“I send you my best wishes for a speedy recovery, looking forward to seeing you in full health very soon! Health is a paramount priority and I accompany you in the distance giving you strength to transit this difficult phase. look forward to seeing you again soon. With my warmest regards, all the best for 2020.”