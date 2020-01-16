Published: - Jan 16, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian football club Sepahan is going to sign Iraqi midfielder Amir Al-Ammari.

The 22-year-old player is a member of Swedish second tier Jönköpings Södra IF and the Iraq U-23 football team.

Al-Ammari is an academy graduate of Husqvarna FF. He was first called up to the Iraqi U-23 football team in March 2019 for 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualification.

In his first official match, he scored a brace against Yemen.

Al-Ammari signed his first professional contract on March 1, 2017 with Husqvarna FF.

Sepahan sits second in the Iran Professional League, three points behind Persepolis.