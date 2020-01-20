Published: - Jan 20, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis’ Croatian goalkeeper Bozidar Radosevic criticized the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for banning Iranian teams from hosting their matches at home at the AFC Champions League.

Radosevic was a member of Persepolis team who advanced to the final match of the 2018 AFC Champions League.

“I am here in Iran for many years and I have to say the country is a safe country. I think the AFC has made the wrong decision to ban the Iranian teams from hosting the home matches,” Radosevic said.

“I hope that AFC will reverse its decision because the Iranian people are very hospitable and I feel good here. The Iranian people are so lovely and I like to retire from football in the country,” he added.

“Iran has become my second home and I am very happy to be in the safe country. I will definitely return to Iran after my playing career because I feel good here,” Radosevic concluded.