Published: - Jan 23, 2020

Tasnim – Swedish-Iraqi defender Rebin Sulaka has been linked with a move to Iranian football giant Esteghlal.

Sulaka, who currently plays as a defender for Radnički Niš in the Serbian SuperLiga, has reportedly caught the eye of Esteghlal.

Sulaka is known for his strength and passing qualities.

Esteghlal seeks to win the Iran Professional League after seven years.

The Blues sit fifth in the table, five points behind leader Persepolis.