Published: - Jan 25, 2020

Tasnim – Sepahan football team played out a goalless draw against Machine Sazi in the first match of Iran Professional League (IPL) second half of the season on Saturday.

In the match held in Tabriz, Sepahan failed to register a win to go top of the table.

Zob Ahan, who has recently appointed Miodrag Radulovic as new head coach, edged past Pars Jonoubi 1-0 in Isfahan.

In Tehran, Nassaji defeated Paykan 1-0 at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium.

Gol Gohar drew 1-1 with Saipa in Sirjan and remained four points above the relegation zone.

Leader Persepolis will play Tractor in Tehran on Sunday, while Naft Masjed Solyman meet Sanat Naft.