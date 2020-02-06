Published: - Feb 06, 2020

PLDC – Dragan Skocic has been appointed as new head coach of Iran national football team.

Sepahan didn’t allow Amir Ghalenoei to leave the club to take charge of Team Melli and now the Croat is said to be named as new Iran head coach.

Skocic parted company with Iranian football club Sanat Naft on Tuesday.

According to the Iranian media, the football federation of Iran has reached an agreement with Skocic.

Skocic, 51, started his coaching career in Rijeka in 2005 and has also worked at Iranian football clubs Malavan, Foolad and Khooneh be Khooneh.