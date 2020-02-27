Published: - Feb 27, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team of Iran moved two places up to 129th in the latest Club World Ranking.

Esteghlal, headed by Farhad Majidi, is a favorite to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) in the current season.

Another Iranian football giant Persepolis has moved up six places to 154th and sits in the second place.

Zob Ahan has moved 27 places down to 216th and is the third Iranian team in the ranking.

Sepahan also is fourth in Iran football.

Liverpool is first, followed by Barcelona and River Plate.

Club World Ranking is a ranking system of the best soccer teams, top scorers and coaches in the world, based on match results over the past 52 weeks.