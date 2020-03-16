Published: - Mar 16, 2020

Tehran Times - Iran international goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvnad, who will leave Persepolis at the summer, believes that the Reds will win Iran Professional League (IPL) for the fourth time in a row.

He has signed a contract with the Belgian team Royal Antwerp and will play for them next season.

Speaking about the current situation in Iran regarding the outbreak of coronavirus, Beiranvand said: “Something terrible has happened. I think we just have to help and love each other and look to the future with hope. We must deal with the virus.”

“Let’s not travel, not socialize, and stay at our home. There will be enough time to have fun in the future, but right now, we have to play our role to defeat coronavirus. The sooner we defeat the virus, the sooner we see our friends and relatives, sitting next to them, hugging and chatting,” he added.

Royal Antwerp have paid 700,000 euros to sign Beiranvand on a three-year contract, MBS reported.

The 27-year-old Iranian talked about his condition and also about his next team, Antwerp, during a TV interview.

“My physical and mental condition is great, but for the moment I have to practice personally at home. I also follow the news about Antwerp. I know that they have reached the Belgian Cup final. In the Belgium league, after the games are over, the top six teams play each other in the playoffs to determine which teams will qualify for the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League,” he said.

“Royal Antwerp have done well so far in this season of Jupiler League, and I hope this team also reach the Champions League, which definitely is in my favor. I am eager to do a good job there to fulfill my bigger dreams in the world of football,” Beiranvand completed.



