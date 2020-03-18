Published: - Mar 18, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis goalkeeper Bozidar Radosevic has been quarantined for two weeks.

The Croatian goalie left Iran but he is in quarantine in his hometown Split for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the coronavirus pandemic as the "defining global health crisis of our time", and urged countries to test all suspected cases of COVID-19.

Globally, the virus has infected 184,976 people and killed just over 7,500, according to the WHO. Almost 80,000 people have recovered from the infection.