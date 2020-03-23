Published: - Mar 23, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian football teams are gradually resuming their trainings.

Iran's Minister of Sport and Youth Masoud Soltanifar had already announced the suspension all sporting events in the country until April 20.

Now, the football teams are resuming their trainings for the rest of the Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 1,812, with 127 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Monday, adding that the country’s total number of infected people has reached 23,049.