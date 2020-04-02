Published: - Apr 02, 2020

Tehran Times - The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) elective General Assembly will be held in September.

The elections were scheduled for March 15 but it was deferred since FIFA had ordered FFIRI to postpone the elections until the national governing body amends its current statutes.

World football’s governing body had sent a letter to the Iranian federation on Feb. 24, stressing that the event should be delayed.

The FFIRI provided some documents and appealed to FIFA so that the General Assembly could be held as planned.

The documents were not enough and FIFA asked FFIRI officials once again to revise the statutes before holding the elections.

FIFA had hinted that the current version of the FFIRI statutes contains several particularly problematic provisions such as government interference in the FFIRI elections.

Now, the Iranian football officials have announced that the elective General Assembly will be held in September after the current statutes modification.