Published: - Apr 03, 2020

PLDC – A Qatari newspaper has reported that Iran national football team will play Hong Kong and Cambodia in October at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Team Mell was due to meet Hong Kong on March 26 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium and face Cambodia on March 31 in the Southeast Asian country.

The competition was postponed due to coronavirus.

Now, Al-Sharq.com has reported that Iran will host Hong Kong on October 8 in Tehran and play Cambodia on October 16.

Iran is third in Group C five points behind Iraq.