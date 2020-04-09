Published: - Apr 09, 2020

PLDC – The 2020 AFC Champions League (ACL) is set to resume in August, Al-Watan reported.

The competition was postponed until the further notice in March, but the Qatari newspaper says that it will restart from August.

“Asian Football Confederation is not going to cancel the competition since it will suffer a huge loss. The competition will resume in August,” Al-Watan wrote. Increase your odds of winning with AFC Champions League betting tips and receive this bonus offer.

AFC wants to hold the rest of the competition in single-game format in one country. Uzbekistan, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman are four countries who have been nominated as the host. BetMGM promotional code is available to online players, especially when they create a new account.

Sports events around the world have been halted due to coronavirus pandemic.