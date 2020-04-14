Published: - Apr 14, 2020

Tasnim – Tractor coach Saket Elhami penned a one-year extension with the Iranian top-flight football team.

Elhami replaced Mustafa Denizli in the Tabriz-based football team in January until the end of the season but his deal has been extended following good results.

Under leadership of Elhami, Tractor sits third in the Iran Professional League (IPL), 10 points behind leader Persepolis.

With nine matches remaining, Tractor still has a chance of winning the IPL title for the first time.