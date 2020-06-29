Published: - Jun 29, 2020

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team earned a 3-1 victory over rock-bottom Paykan Sunday night in Iran Professional League (IPL) behind closed doors.

Ali Alipour opened the scoring for the Reds in the 21st minute at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium with a header.

Mehdi Abdi scored a brace in the 76th and 84th but Shahriar Moghanloo pulled a goal back in the 88th minute from the penalty spot.

In Mashhad, Shahr Khodro defeated Zob Ahan 2-1, Tractor lost to Nassaji 1-0 in Tabriz, Sanat Naft beat Pars Jonoubi 2-0 and Shahin Bushehr drew 2-2 with Naft Masjed Soleyman.

On Monday, Esteghlal will meet Saipa, Sepahan face Gol Gohar and Foolad play Machine Sazi.

Persepolis are top of the table with 40 points, 12 points above Shahr Khodro.