Published: - Jul 02, 2020

Tehran Times - Mohammadreza Mohajeri is new head coach of Iran top-flight football team Machine Sazi.

The 55-year-old coach has replaced Ahad Sheikhlari in Tabriz based football team.

Under coaching of Sheikhlari, sits 10th in Iran Professional League, seven points above drop zone.

Mohajeri had already coached Machine Sazi in 2018-19 season before taking charge of Nassaji.

He will lead the team on Sunday in the match against Naft Masjed Soleyman.