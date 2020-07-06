Published: - Jul 06, 2020

Tehran Times - Sepahan football team failed to narrow the gap at the top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) table to 10 points after being held by Saipa on Sunday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Dastgerdi Stadium, two teams played out a goalless draw.

Saipa should be grateful to their goalkeeper Hamed Fallahzadeh since he made two key saves in this match.

Sepahan still are second with 41 points, 12 points adrift of IPL leaders Persepolis.

In Sirjan, Shahr Khodro secured a late 1-0 win against Gol Gohar and moved up to third place. Shahr Khodro sit behind Sepahan on goal difference.

Naft Masjed Soleyman also edged past Machine Sazi 1-0 in a home match.

Esteghlal and Pars Jonoubi match as well as a match between Nassaji and Foolad were canceled after Esteghlal and Foola players tested positive for coronavirus.