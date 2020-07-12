Published: - Jul 12, 2020

Tehran Times - Serjik Teymourian, a former Iranian football player, was placed in a medically induced coma after being seriously injured in a devastating car accident on Saturday 11 July 2020.

Teymourian, the older brother of ex-national team player Andranik, previously played for Esteghlal in Iran and the German side, Maintz 05 between 1998 to 2000 as a defensive midfielder.

He is in intensive care unit in Shohaday-e Tajrish Hospital in Tehran.

Andranik has shared a post on his Instagram account, saying his brother is in need of prayers.