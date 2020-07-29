Published: - Jul 29, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis football club will lift Iran Professional League (IPL) trophy on August 7.

Persepolis claimed the title for the fourth time in a row last week, with four games to go.

The Reds will travel to Ghaemshahr on Saturday to meet Nassaji and the team cannot celebrate its title in an away match.

Persepolis will host Zob Ahan on Matchweek 28 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

According to the Iran Football League Organization, Persepolis will celebrate the title championship after the match against Zob Ahan.