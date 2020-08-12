Published: - Aug 12, 2020

Tasnim – Portuguese coach Miguel Teixeira has been named as interim coach of Sepahan football club.

Teixeira, who has been working in the Isfahan-based club as Amir Ghalenoei’s assistant since 2018, will lead Sepahan in the two remaining matches in the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Ghalenoei stepped down as coach of Sepahan Monday night after the team was eliminated from Hazfi Cup.

Sepahan lost to Esteghlal 2-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Teixeira will lead Sepahan against Shahr Khodro and Paykan.