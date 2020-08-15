Published: - Aug 15, 2020

Tasnim – A Russian website has reported that Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun is going to leave Zenit St Petersburg.

Azmoun capped another brilliant season for Zenit by finishing as the 2019-20 Russian Premier League (RPL) top scorer with 17 goals.

Sport-express.ru has reported that the Russian team is going to sell its striker in the summer transfer window.

Italian club Napoli has already shown interest in signing the Persian star.

The site has also reported that Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi has returned to Rostov.