Published: - Aug 16, 2020

Tasnim – Azerbaijani football club Sumgayit has completed the signing of Sepahan striker Ali Ghorbani.

The 29-year-old forward, who has also played in Spartak Trnava and Esteghlal, has penned a one-year deal with a one-year option.

Iranian players Peyman Babaei and Mehdi Sharifi have already played in Sumgayit.

Sumgayit FK is an Azerbaijani football club based in Sumgayit that plays in the Azerbaijan Premier League.