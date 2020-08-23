Published: - Aug 23, 2020

Tehran Times - Luca Bonacic left Iranian football club Zob Ahan after eight matches in charge.

Bonacic was named as Isfahan-based team head coach in late June until the end of Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

Under stewardship of the Croat, Zob Ahan earned two wins and two draws and suffered four losses.

Bonacic’s main task was to avoid Zob Ahan from relegation and managed to do the big task.

He had replaced Miodrag Radulovic in Zob Ahan after the Montenegrin coach didn’t return to Iran due to coronavirus fears.

Bonacic had already worked in Zob Ahan in 2012-13 season.

Naft Masjed Soleyman coach Mehdi Tartar is a candidate to replace Bonacic in Zob Ahan.