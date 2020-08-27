Published: - Aug 27, 2020

Tehran Times - Esteghlal emerged victorious in Tehran derby against Persepolis in Iran’s Hazfi Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Esteghlal beat their archrivals on penalties 4-1 after a 2-2 draw in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Esteghlal forward Mehdi Ghayedi scored just four minutes into the match bur Bashar Rasan levelled the score in the 49th minute.

With two minutes remaining, Persepolis forward Ali Alipour powered the ball beyond Esteghlal goalie Hossein Hosseini from inside the area but Esteghlal defender Mohammad Daneshgar equalized the match with a header in the injury time.

On Tuesday, Tractor had defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman and booked a place in the final.

The final match will be held on Sept. 3.

Esteghlal are the most successful club in Hazfi Cup with seven titles.