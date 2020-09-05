Published: - Sep 05, 2020

Tehran Times - Iranian football team Persepolis have completed the transfer of Milad Sarlak from Shahr Khodro.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has joined Persepolis on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Sarlak will likely replace Mohsen Rabikhah in Persepolis.

He is Persepolis’s fifth signing for the new season.

Persepolis have previously completed the signing of goalkeeper Hamed Lak, Sanat Naft forward Issa Alekasir, Sepahan left-back Saeid Aghaei and Zob Ahan winger Ehsan Pahlavan, with all four players have joined the Reds on two-year deals.