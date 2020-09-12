Published: - Sep 12, 2020

Tasnim – The 16th edition of the AFC Futsal Championship will be held in Kuwait.

The competition was originally scheduled to be played in Turkmenistan.

The prestigious event will take place from December 2 to 13 rather than the original dates in November to allow Member Associations time to prepare themselves adequately for the competition.

Iran, the most decorated team in the competition, is pitted against South Korea, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

Team Melli will kick off the event with a match against Saudi Arabia on December 3.