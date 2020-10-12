Published: - Oct 12, 2020

Tasnim – Qatari football club Al-Rayyan is reportedly closing in on signing of Persepolis defender Shoja Khalilzadeh.

The 31-year-old center back joined Persepolis in 2017 and played a great role in winning three titles in the Iran Professional League and also helped the Reds to reach AFC Champions League final twice in three years.

The Al Raya daily has reported Khalilzadeh and Al-Rayyan have reached an initial agreement.

Al-Rayyan sits fifth in the Qatar Stars League table.