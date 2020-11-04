Published: - Nov 04, 2020

Tehran Times - Iranian football fans remember legendary coach Mansour Pourheydari on his fourth death anniversary.

Pourheyadri died on Nov. 4, 2016 after a one-year battle with lung disease in Tehran’s Iranmehr Hospital.

He began his football career at the age of 17 in Daraei but joined Taj (now Esteghlal) in 1965 and played as a right defender for 10 years and won the Asian Championship in 1970 with the Blues.



Pourheydari also played for Iran national football team and made three caps for Team Melli. He announced his retirement in 1977.

He began his managerial career in 1980 as assistant coach to Abbas Razavi and Asghar Sharafi in Esteghla and took charge of the team in 1983 as Shahrafi’s replacement.

Pourheydari led Esteghlal to their second Asian trophy in 1991. Under guidance of the gentleman, Esteghlal football team were crowned Iran league titles in 1990 and 2001 as well as two Hazfi Cups in 1996 and 2000.

He has also coached Fajr Sepasi and Sanat Naft in Iranian football league.

Pourheydari became head coach of Iran national football team in 1998 and inspired the team to win the Asian Games in Bangkok.

Pourheydari will be remembered forever as a true gentleman.