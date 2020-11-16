Published: - Nov 16, 2020

PLDC - Persepolis will reportedly sign Mohammad Mehdi Mehdikhani on Monday to boost the team's attacking power.

During the summer transfer windows, Persepolis lost two of its key strikers namely Ali Alipour and Mehdi Torabi. Issa Alkasir and Arman Ramezani joined the team but with the AFC's ban on Alkasir, head coach Yahya Golmohammadi is facing a challenge in the attacking line as the team has reached the limit for signing players from IPL.

To solve the problem, the 2020 AFC Champions League finalist has decided to sign Mohammad Mehdi Mehdikhani who plays in Varaždin in the Croatian First Football League.

The 23-year-old forward was a member of the Iran U23 National Team and played for Shahr Khodro under the tutelage of Golmohammadi. Reports indicate that Persepolis will announce the new acquisition on Monday.

Mehdikhani joined Varaždin in 2019, scoring one goal in 21 matches.

Still, it is not clear whether the transfer is on loan or not.