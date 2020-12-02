Published: - Dec 02, 2020

Tehran Times - Tractor football team earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Mes Rafsanjan in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Newly-promoted Mes created several chances in the match but their strikers lacked the cutting edge.

In the 86th minute, Mohammad Abbaszadeh, who came off the bench, found the back of the net with a powerful strike from the right of the area.

Tractor earned a win after four matches and moved up to 10th place with five points.

“We are very happy because Mes Rafsanjan are a young and strong team. Two teams played well but we benefited from Abbaszadeh’s experience,” Tractor coach Alireza Mansourian said in the post-match news conference.

Gol Gohar are top of the table with 10 points, followed by Persepolis and Nassaji.