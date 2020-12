Published: - Dec 07, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi has been linked with a move to Ukrainian giant Dynamo Kyiv.

Zahedi currently plays in Olimpik Donetsk but his good performance has caught the eye of the Ukrainian Premier League team.

The 25-year-old forward sits on top of the UPL goalscorers.

Zahedi had been linked with a move to Persepolis but Olimpik Donetsk didn’t allow him to leave the team.