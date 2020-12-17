Published: - Dec 17, 2020

Tehran Times - Ahmad Madadi has been selected as new General Manager of Iran’s Esteghlal club Wednesday night.

Madadi was working as Acting General Manager after Ahmad Saadatmand was forced to step down from his role in September.

Madadi has already worked as deputy in Iranian football clubs Paykan and Saipa.

His main task is to take Esteghlal back to their heyday.

Esteghlal archrivals Persepolis have won Iran’s league title in the previous four years and have qualified for the AFC Champions League final twice in three years.